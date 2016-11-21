This 86-Year-Old Man Knit 300 Tiny Caps For Premature Babies

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but 86-year-old Ed Moseley sure proves that wrong. Recently, the staff at Dogwood Forest Assisted Living, where Moseley lives, started a program where the residents could volunteer to knit hats for premature babies in nearby hospitals. According to Inside Edition, Moseley quickly decided he wanted to participate, but there was one small problem: He didn't know how to knit. That didn't stop him, however. Moseley used to be an engineer, so teaching himself to knit by simply reading a book and putting in a little practice was no big deal.
At first, it did take him some time to complete the tiny hats — his first one took about three hours to complete — but soon he was producing them in just an hour and a half. He originally aimed to knit 150 caps, but that target was exceeded with help from his fellow Dogwood Forest knitter. Together, they ended up donating 300 hats to Northside Hospital on National Prematurity Awareness Day. Now that their first batch of hats has been donated, the assisted living home has a new goal to donated 30 hats to the hospital each month, and Ed Moseley is leading the charge. Hear from the knitting octogenarian himself in the video below.
At first, it did take him some time to complete the tiny hats — his first one took about three hours to complete — but soon he was producing them in just an hour and a half. He originally aimed to knit 150 caps, but that target was exceeded with help from his fellow Dogwood Forest knitter. Together, they ended up donating 300 hats to Northside Hospital on National Prematurity Awareness Day. Now that their first batch of hats has been donated, the assisted living home has a new goal to donated 30 hats to the hospital each month, and Ed Moseley is leading the charge. Hear from the knitting octogenarian himself in the video below.
Advertisement