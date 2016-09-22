Time is a social construct. The evidence? None other than Angela Bassett, who will surely outlive us all. In this season of American Horror Story, Bassett plays sister to Cuba Gooding Jr.'s character. In essence, the relationship is not that bizarre — the two actors are 10 years apart in age. (Not that age exists or anything. I maintain: Time is a social construct.)
However, recall that once upon a time, Bassett portrayed Gooding's mother in Boyz in Da Hood, released more than 20 years ago. Take a minute and observe Bassett in the respective roles.
Either Bassett is Dorian Gray-ing us all, or she's just an incredibly beautiful woman whose talents outweigh her age (my money is on the latter).
Women in Hollywood typically age into the mother role. Bassett has flipped this phenomenon on its ageist (and sexist) head by aging into sisterhood. The actress received a round of applause from the internet for this admittedly strange achievement. As they are prone to do, users on Twitter dubbed Basset a queen — the highest online compliment.
Angela Basset look so damn good for her age that they got her playing a younger role. Slay me queen #AHS6— don Millz (@whoaMillie_) September 15, 2016
Angela Bassett playing Cuba Gooding Jr.'s mom 25 years ago and playing his sister today still has me shook— Richard Rory (@captainmonster) September 18, 2016
Does anyone else find it weird Cuba Gooding Jr and Angela Bassett are playing siblings when she was his Mama in Boys in the Hood 😹— KLo (@MrSwagnifigant_) September 15, 2016
The point here is that age is of no consequence. When we die — and we all shall —Angela Bassett will stride past our graves looking just like this:
