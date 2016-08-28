Password-protect your data and back up those important files on the cloud. Yep, it's that time of year again. This Tuesday, August 30, messenger Mercury dips into his third of four retrogrades of 2016. Until September 22, signals could scramble with all things communication-related. Think twice before you fire off a heated email or a racy Snapchat. (And, erm, are you sending privately to a friend, or posting to your Story? Yikes!) Put a protective case on your mobile devices and triple-check that you're not leaving them on the seat of your Uber. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Mercury retrogrades are good for a few things — basically anything with the prefix "re." And since this one takes place in fussy, detail-oriented Virgo, use the next few weeks to research, review, and refine your plans and your work. You'll make everything stronger if you do.
On Thursday, eclipse season begins, a time of accelerated change and opportunity. A solar (new moon) eclipse in Virgo kicks things off this year, snapping us out of summer vacation mode and helping us get back down to business. Eclipses are like supercharged new moons, and this one could bring some exciting developments at the office. Momentum picks up on a stalled project, and hidden opportunities could pop up, seemingly out of the blue. Healthy living is the name of Virgo’s game, and this eclipse will kick-start a fall fitness plan. Hop off the poolside lounger and actually get in the water for some laps. Or, start training for a badass indoor sport, like roller derby. P.S. This is the first of two eclipses in September. Circle the 16th for the follow-up, which is a lunar (full moon) eclipse in creative, romantic Pisces.
