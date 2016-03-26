Which emoji best personifies Cookie from Empire?
Trick question.
"Cookie can't be one emoji," Taraji P. Henson told Hulu. "Cookie is all of the emojis [sic]."
Not to contradict the musical matriarch, but she's the clearly the hair-flip emoji.
Meanwhile, Anika, played by Grace Gealey, and Kaitlin Doubleday's Rhonda both insisted they'd be the side-eye emoji. But of course, what would Empire be without some drama?
The cast members' emoji impressions were even more fun to watch. While Serayah's smirk emoji mug was spot-on, our award for the best emoji face goes to Ta'Rhonda Jones, whose blushing surprised emoji perfectly matched Porsha's attitude and the keyboard character.
To sum up this Empire gem, we'd mime the high five and flame emoji.
