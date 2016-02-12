Sia Teases Her Appearance On Carpool Karaoke — & Yes, She's Wearing A Wig

James Corden struck gold when he started his weekly installments of Carpool Karaoke on The Late, Late Show. Previous passengers have included Justin Bieber, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Adele.
Next week's big guest? Sia. The singer posted a picture previewing the upcoming episode.
What's better than a #CarpoolKaraoke preview featuring @Sia and @JKCorden?— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) February 12, 2016
Answer: Nothing. pic.twitter.com/KQKcAfim63
Sia's appearance is especially exciting because of her famously elusive persona. She is rarely featured in her own music videos, and often uses her signature wigs to shield herself from invasive paparazzi and media. We hope she lets her guard down a bit with Corden in the car, and maybe even sheds the extra hair.
Earlier this week, Sia debuted a new remix to her song "Cheap Thrill," featuring verses from Sean Paul. We're looking forward to Corden taking on Paul's Jamaican accent. And, if we know Corden at all, there will absolutely be a twinning wig moment.
