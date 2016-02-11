Kristen Stewart & Nicholas Hoult Fall In Love In This Sci-Fi Romance

We know it pains you to watch Nicholas Hoult fall in love with anyone besides Jennifer Lawrence, but he's doing just that in the upcoming film Equals, out this summer. The lucky lady is Kristen Stewart, but there's a catch: The lovebirds live in a futuristic utopian society in which emotions are verboten. So, yeah, it's complicated.
Drake Doremus, who directed Equals, has successfully captured moony romances on-screen before, both in Breathe In and, more notably, Like Crazy. This time, his characters aren't just battling transatlantic flights and midlife ennui. Falling in love and showing emotion puts Hoult's Silas and Stewart's Nia in great peril. At least they have a dreamy soundtrack and seductive blue lighting on their side.
Watch the trailer below to see it all unfold. Never has nearly holding someone's hand been sexier.
