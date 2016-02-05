Beyoncé Dance Battle & More Super Bowl Halftime Predictions

The Super Bowl is only a few days away, which means there are plenty of predictions floating around regarding the actual game taking place on the field.
But we're (most) intrigued by what predictions are being made about that little thing called the Halftime performance.
We already knew that Coldplay was performing. Then we were gifted with the news that Beyoncé would join. And that Bruno Mars will also be making a cameo. Then Lady Gaga revealed she would be kicking off the game, singing the "National Anthem."
But what else do we have to look forward too? Lots, apparently.
Prediction 1:
The Beyhive (a real fan-run Twitter account — follow if you're in need of all Bey everything) is buzzing with rumors of a Beyoncé dance battle. Yes. A dance battle. Perhaps with Bruno?
EXCLUSIVE: Expect a dance battle between Beyoncé and someone else at Halftime! 🐝 We have Sunday's tentative setlist, but won't leak it!— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) February 4, 2016
Prediction 2:
Beyoncé will drop a brand NEW song.
We've also learned Beyoncé rehearsed more than one song, but ultimately has settled on one! Rehearsals have been extremely tough!— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) February 4, 2016
Prediction 3:
Lady Gaga, who is singing the National Anthem, could hop on stage for a song or two. Can you imagine a Lady Gaga-infused "Fix You"?
.@ladygaga.— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2016
National Anthem.
Sunday: https://t.co/4xSKqRwm6F #SB50 pic.twitter.com/yaVvrAS1L7
Prediction 4:
A spoof of the now immortalized "Left Shark" from last year's performance will make an appearance.
Tonight at 9PM ET on CBS, tune into Super Bowl's Greatest Halftime Shows with a "fresh" interview from Beyoncé! pic.twitter.com/PpRiOi0I0z— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) February 5, 2016
Prediction 5:
The actual visuals are going to be amazing, and even overwhelmingly, colorful. Just imagine the "Hymn for the Weekend" video with Beyoncé, but live.
VIDEO: Sneak peek at Coldplay's #SB50 #PepsiHalftime show with fireworks [nfl] pic.twitter.com/2KhAU56ySg— Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) February 5, 2016
Prediction 6:
Jay Z will make an appearance on stage. I mean, he will definitely be in attendance. Can we get a "Crazy In Love" moment again please?
