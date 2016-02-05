Beyoncé Dance Battle & More Super Bowl Halftime Predictions

Morgan Baila
Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
The Super Bowl is only a few days away, which means there are plenty of predictions floating around regarding the actual game taking place on the field.

But we're (most) intrigued by what predictions are being made about that little thing called the Halftime performance.

We already knew that Coldplay was performing. Then we were gifted with the news that Beyoncé would join. And that Bruno Mars will also be making a cameo. Then Lady Gaga revealed she would be kicking off the game, singing the "National Anthem."

But what else do we have to look forward too? Lots, apparently.

Prediction 1:

The Beyhive (a real fan-run Twitter account — follow if you're in need of all Bey everything) is buzzing with rumors of a Beyoncé dance battle. Yes. A dance battle. Perhaps with Bruno?
Photo via Twitter.

Prediction 2:

Beyoncé will drop a brand NEW song.
Photo via Twitter.

Prediction 3:

Lady Gaga, who is singing the National Anthem, could hop on stage for a song or two. Can you imagine a Lady Gaga-infused "Fix You"?
Prediction 4:

A spoof of the now immortalized "Left Shark" from last year's performance will make an appearance.
Photo via Twitter.
Prediction 5:

The actual visuals are going to be amazing, and even overwhelmingly, colorful. Just imagine the "Hymn for the Weekend" video with Beyoncé, but live.
Photo via Twitter.
Prediction 6:

Jay Z will make an appearance on stage. I mean, he will definitely be in attendance. Can we get a "Crazy In Love" moment again please?
