American Apparel Pulled Its Controversial Black Friday Employee T-Shirts

+ despite attempts to #rebrand the company, it looks like #americanapparel is back to its old ways. the retailer is now under #fire after an employee shared a photo of a #tshirt (pictured) that said '#askmetotakeitalloff'. the #tee is apparently the staff's suggested #blackfriday uniform. according to an email from the company shared by the mary sue, the shirts as well as buttons with the same phrase will be given to employees. the #uniform isn't #mandatory but the staff is #encouraged to participate. 'i understand that american apparel, the corporation, doesn’t see me as a real person & aims to commodify my #sexuality in order to sell their product', the employee told the site. 'i still work for them because in the past, i have always had #discretion about how i choose to present myself at work (so long as i wear #aa head to toe). now they are actively encouraging our patrons to sexually harass me & my colleagues, some of whom are as young as 15'. earlier this year, ceo paula schneider said that she wanted to keep american #apparel an #edgy brand, but wanted to make it less #sexualized.

A photo posted by + HUMΛN. (@human520) on Nov 24, 2015 at 10:11am PST