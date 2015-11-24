Zara Settles Class-Action Lawsuit — Find Your Receipts!

If you shopped at Zara last winter or this spring, hopefully you held onto those receipts from your impulse purchases: The fast fashion behemoth has settled a $1.6 million class-action lawsuit for violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Shoppers who indulged in some retail therapy between December 17, 2014 to April 27, 2015 and received receipts that included the first six digits of their credit cards (or debit cards used sans PIN) can join the suit at SettlementZara.com through January 22.
Wondering what the issue is, exactly, with an extra couple of numbers on a receipt? Printing anything more extensive than the last four digits of one's credit card violates the Fair Credit Reporting Act, even if the full 16 digits aren't revealed.
If you're eligible, you'll receive up to $100 for each transaction (a.k.a. each receipt where too much of your precious credit card information was shared — though you may not even need the physical sales slips!). The payout per person will depend on how many people join the suit. Garden City Group, LLC, a law firm that specializes in class action lawsuits, is handling the case (and the payout to eligible parties). The suit was filed by a woman in Illinois on April 19, 2015.
Zara got ensnared in a different, arguably more serious, sort of legal trouble back in June: Ian Jack Miller, the former corporate attorney for the retailer's U.S. and Canada business, filed a $40 million discrimination suit with New York's Supreme Court on grounds that he was fired for being gay, Jewish, and American.
We've reached out to Zara and Garden City Group, LLC for comment on the class-action suit, and will update when we hear back.
