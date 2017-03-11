This Zendaya-Inspired Makeup Look Is Pure Gold

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Zendaya may only be 20-years-old, but she's already one of our favourite celebs to watch on the red carpet. Not only does the star go for edgy looks (remember her mullet?) but she's even been known to do her own makeup on the regular — which isn't exactly a common trait among A-listers. Inspired by Zendaya's makeup prowess, we created a look inspired by the bronze smoky eye she wears often on the red carpet.
Advertisement
Press play above for the tutorial, then scroll down for for the step-by-step breakdown.
Step 1. Pat a layer of primer all over your eyelids — this will keep your shadows lookin' fresh whether you're hitting the red carpet or just going out on the town.
Step 2. Gently sweep a bronze eyeshadow all over your lids.
Step 3. Blend the shade with a matte brown eyeshadow and a fluffy eyeshadow brush, concentrating the matte colour in your socket.
Step 4. Apply a deeper brown eyeshadow to your outer corners for depth.
Step 5. Use a black pencil to line your waterline, then use a bronze shadow pencil to pop your top and bottom lashline. Blend everything together with a small, clean brush.
Step 6. Highlight under your brow with a shimmery Champagne eyeshadow.
Step 7. Finish off the look with a coat of mascara.
Like what you see? Follow Short Cuts on Facebook for more videos.
Advertisement