We are pretty forward-thinking. But like with any country, maybe 20% of the people are... stupid, I would say. But I think maybe we're closer than other countries to being equal. We're built on socialism and the idea that everyone should be a part of everything. I'm very happy I grew up there and got "woke" or whatever you want to call it. Some things that are totally reasonable in Sweden might seem radical in America. I don't really care, I still say what I think. People might think I'm being radical but it's really them that's behind. But if you're talking with someone who knows nothing about feminism, let's say, you gotta bring it down a few notches for them to even understand what you're talking about. It's really hard to talk about social structures with someone who doesn't even believe they exist. They're like, "What is privileges?" But it's fine [to bring it down], I think they'll always learn eventually.