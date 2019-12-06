Kathryn Bigelow is the first woman to win an Oscar for Best Director for Iraq war epic The Hurt Locker. We’re still waiting for the next one, Academy.

Activists Sonya Barnett and Heather Jarvis launch SlutWalk , a international movement protesting rape culture and victim blaming. The slogan “still not asking for it” — stating that wearing cute clothes isn’t a reason why women get raped — becomes a battle cry.

It’s the year of the titural Girl on TV as Girls, New Girl, and 2 Broke Girls all premiere. Absolutely none of these women have it “together” — and that’s the point.

Bridesmaids, written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, is a hit, proving that audiences are hungry for female ensemble comedies and that women do in fact shit, even in wedding dresses, even in the street.

Scandal’s Kerry Washington is the first black woman to lead a primetime drama in decades, proving the ultimate power of Shondaland. It’s handled.

California becomes the first of 18 states and the District of Columbia to ban the harmful practice of conversion therapy. (In a blow to its LGBTQ+ legacy, New York state is now reconsidering its ban.)

Jennifer Lee becomes the first woman director to have a film gross over $1 billion with Frozen. Turns out everyone wants to build a snowman.

Laverne Cox plays a trans woman on Orange Is the New black. She becomes the first out trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy.

Gone Girl immortalizes the “Cool Girl” trope, and we can all stop pretending to like wings and sports.

An email containing damning evidence of the pay disparity between the male and female stars of American Hustle emerges in the Sony cyberattacks. Star Jennifer Lawrence writes an essay that becomes a rallying cry for women around the country.

Viola Davis removes her makeup and wig as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder, a showcase of the rarely portrayed private daily ritual of a black women getting ready for bed.

Cristela Alonzo becomes the first Latinx woman to create and star in her own network show : ABC’s Cristela. It runs for just one season.

Hillary Clinton becomes the first woman presidential nominee of a major political party . There’s no need to remind people of what happened in November.

Four million women swarm the streets across the country for the first Women’s March , the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

The #MeToo movement , originated by Tarana Burke, starts trending after sexual assault allegations are made against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Wonder Woman leaps into No Man’s Land and smashes box office records. Patty Jenkins becomes the highest paid woman director in Hollywood.

Hidden Figures, which celebrates the overlooked achievements of black women scientists at NASA, is an awards season darling, earning three Oscar nominations.

Lena Waithe becomes the first black-American woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work on Master of None.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuts, winning 8 Emmys in its first season — mazel! The Academy accepts Gilmore Girls mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino’s work as more than fluff.

Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s seminal feminist novel, premieres. Red cloaks and white bonnets become the protest symbol of the Trump era.

Ava DuVernay becomes the first woman of color to direct a movie with a budget over $100 million with A Wrinkle In Time.

Hollywood women wear black to the Golden Globes in support of the newly founded Time’s Up Initiative , a fund dedicated to helping eradicate workplace sexual harassment.

Frances McDormand calls for inclusion riders during her Oscar’s acceptance speech. Michael B. Jordan, Ben Affleck, and Brie Larson are the first responders.

The 2018 midterm elections lead to historic wins by women , many of whom are first-time politicians. AOC, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar become the faces of the opposition to Trump.

A record number of women enter the Democratic primary, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Kristen Gillibrand, Marianne Williamson, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Mindy Kaling’s Late Night is bought by Amazon for $13 million at Sundance, a record for a movie helmed by two women of color (Kaling and director Nisha Ganatra).

Yalitza Aparicio becomes the first indigenous woman to be nominated for Best Actress for her gripping role in the Netflix-produced Roma.

Janet Mock becomes the first openly trans woman to sign an exclusive Netflix deal — and earn the millions that come with it.