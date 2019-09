Right now, we are at a historically significant juncture. For the first time in possibly decades, there are no boybands at the top of our pop music charts. With One Direction on indefinite hiatus and its members dispersed, we are down one major pop phenomenon – and no group of four or five guys with terrific hair have stepped in to replace them yet.We are, as a society, without a reigning boyband. But don’t despair; James Corden is on the case. The host of The Late Late Show has just launched a noble campaign to bring back the boyband. I, for one, applaud him. There is nothing greater than several young men harmonising, moving in a gentle synchronised sway-and-click motion to the beat of teenage hearts."I care about this maybe more than anything else on the planet, okay? I'm talking proper boy bands," Corden said. "I'm talking about five guys together: the cute one, the funny one, the nice one, the other one and the maverick who refused to play by the rules".To prove just how seriously he takes this matter, Corden performed alongside The Backstreet Boys on his show. Technically, the now middle-aged men are still a band – they’ve been on tour around the world recently and they’re currently working on an album – but they’re several well-choreographed miles away from a #1 single. If you can’t guess which song they chose for this comeback, the erasure of boyband culture is far worse than first suspected.