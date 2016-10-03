Corden’s call for action on the boyband revival has given me an excuse to think about their unique joy. It’s an irresistible force, clearly. We may not have a preeminent boyband in power at the moment, but there is evidence, if you know where to look, that we haven’t entirely given up on the craze. Former Take That member Gary Barlow has signed on to do a boyband talent search show with the BBC. One Direction absconder Zayn Malik is executive producing a show about boybands for NBC. Fraternal trio Hanson have a Christmas album coming out. The signs are there: we do still care about the boyband cause. We’re just waiting for our next envoys.



The features editor of Pop Justice, Michael Cragg, assures me it won’t be long before we get them: “Pop works in cycles so I reckon there will be a new batch of them along soon – it will just be interesting to see what form they come in. The all-dancing, all-shiny suit-wearing ones from the 90s don’t really make sense anymore and there are definite signs the boybands-with-instruments phenomenon is dying out, too.” So, we will get our next boyband – it simply remains to be seen what the next incarnation will be. Disappointingly for Corden, matching 90s outfits are not guaranteed.

