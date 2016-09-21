My Relationship Has An Expiration Date. Should I Stay?

My boyfriend always says he would never make me leave my job (especially now that I finally have a good one) to go with him, even though that's what he wants. He says a healthy, good relationship is one where each person can let the other go, so they can accomplish what they want in life. Of course, I twisted it around in my head and made it seem as if he doesn't care enough to stay or try a long-distance relationship. It leads to an argument every time. Whenever we hang out with friends, they always comment on how great a couple we are, telling me not to let him get away because he's such a good guy and cares so much about everyone (which is very true). It tears me up inside because, trust me — I know how lucky I am, and I feel like our relationship has an end date.