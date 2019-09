The treatment for morning sickness usually depends on how much it's ruining your life. So, on the milder end of the spectrum, you may just have to get through it. The Mayo Clinic recommends lifestyle changes, such as choosing foods that are low in fat and easy to digest and making sure your blood sugar doesn't drop too low — some sufferers feel better when they don't let themselves get too hungry and carry around snacks. But if you're on the more severe side of things, definitely talk to your doctor about your options — they do exist! Adding vitamin B6 supplements, antihistamines, or anti-nausea medications to your regimen are usually the first steps (checking they are suitable for pregnant women). And if those don't work, we recommend visiting your GP for a check up and advice on medication.