This Is The Earliest You'll Feel Your Baby Kick

Early on, the movements will feel more like little flutters (you might even confuse them with gas or your stomach growling) and then, later in your pregnancy, they'll be more like small kicks and jabs. And you might notice more foetal movement right after you've eaten, thanks to the rise in glucose in your blood, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center . You'll also probably notice your baby gets more active as the day goes on and tends to be most active late at night (lol). At that point in the day, you'll also be more relaxed and able to tune into the movements, so you might just be noticing them more than you would during the day.