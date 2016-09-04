What's Really Going On With The Spice Girls Reunion?

It's a confusing time to be a Spice Girls fan. Earlier this week, Mel C gave an interview in which she outlined her reasons for deciding not to participate in any kind of 20th anniversary reunion.
"Didn’t we reach a peak with the Olympics? There's a lot to be said for bowing out on a high note," she told Love Magazine, sharing sentiments that many fans of the group could agree with. During the interview, she also confirmed what was already 99.5% certain: Victoria Beckham, preferring to concentrate on her family and fashion brand, will not be taking part in the group's reunion either.
But this doesn't seem to have deterred the group's remaining members. The Daily Star Sunday reports that Mel B has spoken positively again about a planned reunion featuring a sort of "Spice trio": her, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner. "There is going to be an announcement very, very soon. Sooner than you actually all know," she is quoted as saying.
As you'll recall, these three members posted a video in July to mark the 20th anniversary of debut single "Wannabe" in which they teased some kind of reunion using the name "GEM" - short for Geri, Emma and Mel.
"You've stood by us for 20 years, and we wanna say a big thank you. We've had our ups and downs, but you've always been there," they say in the video. "And we wanna celebrate and have a party. And when we do... You're all invited!"
If the three-member reunion does go ahead, it's sure to provoke mixed feelings among Spice Girls fans. On the one hand, maybe three Spice Girls together are better than none? But on the other, Mel C definitely had a point when she told Love Magazine: "Anything less than the full line-up just didn’t feel like we’d be doing justice to the band or the fans." Only time will tell.
