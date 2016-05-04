What No One Tells You About Having A Miscarriage

The conventional wisdom is that you should wait until after the first trimester to announce a pregnancy, owing to the fact that the chances of miscarriage decline rapidly after week 13. But this particular pregnancy had been entered into with such a level of confidence that we’d told our immediate families, and a number of close friends, within days of setting eyes on that little plus sign. This alleged oversharing turned out to be one the best decisions of my life.



I could not have endured that week alone. Physically, the childcare provided by both my mother and mother-in-law was invaluable. A friend offered to drop my son at preschool one morning, when I was so doubled over in pain that I barely managed to shuffle to the front door to meet her. I felt that nobody had ever done anything so kind for me. At one point, my mother-in-law left us an enormous batch of pasta salad, which I remember not having quite understood — until mealtimes arrived, and their preparation required no further effort than spooning a serving onto a plate. My front porch became a temporary drop zone for flowers, notes, and all manner of snacks involving Nutella, with my best friends not wanting to disturb any rest I might be getting while still making it clear that they cared deeply about my sadness and my comfort.



When the physical side effects receded, the sadness resurfaced in various forms. No matter how many times I was told that the miscarriage was not my fault, I couldn’t escape a sense of self-blame. A reel of probable causes played through my mind: I had taken to leaning too hard against the edge of the bathroom sink while washing my face, or had spent too much time outdoors during the recent heat wave. My healthy son had been a fluke; I was not actually capable of providing a safe habitat for a growing life. But then I thought about the countless women who had endured one or even many lost pregnancies, having never successfully carried a baby to full term. I felt guilty and selfish for my own sorrow, when here I was lucky enough to already be the mother of a child who made me happier than I often marvelled was possible.



This was the strangest part of the sadness: experiencing it in tandem with the baseline joy of an otherwise happy life. As much as I wanted to fold in on myself, to retreat from my responsibilities, and even deny myself life’s pleasures out of some sense of duty to the loss, I had to commit to being the parent I already was. I often felt compelled to cry, but I also laughed easily and eagerly when my son danced in the nude or said something weird about farts. It was simultaneously the high and low point of my life.

