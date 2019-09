What No One Tells You About Having A Miscarriage

This was my second pregnancy, and when I look back at it, I remember that until that evening, I had been almost arrogant about the probability of everything going as planned. At 29, I was not considered high-risk for a miscarriage. And as the mother of a healthy toddler, I knew that I was capable of carrying a pregnancy to full term.It turns out that my pregnancy did end in miscarriage, in the same way that 10-25% of clinically recognised pregnancies do . That makes me among the one in five pregnant women who miscarries at some point during her childbearing years. But despite how common the experience of a lost pregnancy is, and the fact that, in the majority of cases, it occurs as the result of a chromosomal abnormality for which nobody is to blame , open discussion about the subject has only recently begun to take place.Throughout the days that followed, I found myself saying the same thing over and over again: "Nobody talks about this part of it." My online searches for information unearthed clinical articles that described in almost comically toned-down terms what symptoms I might be encountering. Searches for commiseration found personal essays that were focused on moving on with life after a miscarriage. I was left feeling isolated and unprepared for the physical, emotional, and logistical side effects of miscarriage that I found myself navigating in real time.My pregnancy was nine weeks along on the day that I began bleeding, according to the date of my last period. Though it was seven according to the measurements taken by an ultrasound technician two weeks prior, who had pointed to an empty black hole on the screen and told me that I appeared to have mixed up my dates. A yolk sac had formed, but there was no free-floating embryo in sight. “Have you had any bleeding?” he’d asked me, adjusting the always unwelcome transvaginal wand in an attempt to view another angle of my uterus. Despite the implications of his question, I hadn’t been too worried, because the same scenario had played out early on in my first pregnancy. In the case of my son, a second scan soon after had revealed an adorably alien-esque foetus and a strong foetal heartbeat. So, I had scheduled a second ultrasound and cried only when I was alone back in my car.Because it was a Sunday evening when I began bleeding, I called the after hours phone line for the Ob/Gyn office where my midwife worked, and was told that I should go to the emergency room. I had never visited an ER before, and my first instinct was to wonder if this was a necessary step. But I could not fathom waiting until the morning to find out what was happening inside of me, where as far as I was concerned, there was a life forming — a person whose quirks and eye color I had been imagining for a month.My husband and I entered the hospital through the same set of doors we’d come two summers earlier during the late stages of labor with our son. I was admitted right away.