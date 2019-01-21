11.41am: The consultant explains the procedure; it starts with an anaesthetic injection and before it’s even happened I, a woman who once put a cigarette out on her own tongue for a dare (don’t do this), promptly start crying. Not SOBBING, you understand, just some delicate leaking. The assistant assures me it’s "just a little scratch and then you shouldn’t feel anything" and then asks if I’m working for the rest of the day. While I’m answering ("Yes I’ll be writing about this very experience! Are you cool with me referring to you as 'the assistant'? Are you guys on Insta?"), I feel something I can’t quite put my finger on and pause, waiting for the pain to build. But it doesn’t. The "something I can’t quite put my finger on" was the entire injection. Guys, it’s fine, and I’m hugely embarrassed at myself.