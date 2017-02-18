When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Orange is a tough colour, but countless red carpets have proved that it's worth cracking the code on. We love shades of it that are bold, but not neon-bright. Think sunsets, terracotta, pumpkin. Check out the video above for inspiration
Step 1. Brush an orange cream eyeshadow across your lid, rounding it out just above the crease.
Step 2. Dab a touch of pink matte shadow to the centre of your lids and blend out.
Step 3. Fill in your lips with red liner and top with an orange-red lipstick.
Step 4. Finish off the look with a generous coat of black mascara.
