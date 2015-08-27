You can slap on all the makeup you like, but physical beauty begins and ends with healthy skin. It's all about a complexion that glows without the benefit of highlighters or shimmery powders, skin that's hydrated and cared for, skin that screams #IWokeUpLikeThis. Naturally, it all starts with a solid morning skin-care routine.
From Dr. Perricone to Dove, there are countless skin-care brands to choose from. But we wanted to see what some of the biggest names in London's beauty scene — the beauty vloggers you know and love — swear by each and every morning. With every serum, cleanser, and cream at their disposal, what products stand out from the rest? What's their secret and how can we get in on it?
Simple: We just asked. Here, our favourite British beauty pros spill on what gets them going in the a.m., their secret skincare hacks, and why facials aren't necessarily the end-all-be-all. We're not psychics, but we definitely see a trip to the beauty counter in your future.