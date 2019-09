How To Deal With This Uncomfortable Sweating Situation

While these conditions seem less than ideal, the good news is that there is an easy way to prevent them. "The minute you're done working out, whether you're at the gym or you run home, just don't stay in your workout clothes," Dr. Millheiser says. In terms of prevention, it's a good idea to wear sweat-wicking fabrics and breathable underwear. Some crotch-sweaters may be inclined to use baby powder to prevent the sweat in the first place, but applying baby powder containing talc around your genitals is not advised . So, your best bet is to bring a dry change of clothes with you to change into, and you'll be good to go. At least, until you have to go outside and get sweaty all over again.