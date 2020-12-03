The 20-year-old has had a rocky start to the term and feels that the pandemic has only worsened her time at university, noting its impact on her mental health. "It has been really isolating and I've missed my family a lot," she says, adding that her housemates were wary of catching COVID, which meant none of them could leave the house to meet other friends on campus. "Although my family are two hours away in Leeds, it isn't easy for me to get home and I couldn't get home for my birthday either, which was difficult."