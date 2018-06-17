Keeping on top of your skincare and makeup routine while on holiday doesn’t have to include checking in a heavy bag.
Sure, the 100ml restriction doesn’t offer much wiggle room, but never fear, because beauty brands have made it their mission to serve up all manner of savvy, compact beauty products, from solid cleansers to Instagram-worthy mini lipsticks, to make packing lightly so much easier.
The key is compatibility, not compromise, so forget about decanting your creams and concealers into tiny jars, leaving your brand new moisturiser at check-in, or taking an 11th-hour panic trip to Boots' travel aisle (we've all been there).
Instead, go from arrivals to pre-dinner cocktails with our edit of the best travel-friendly, multipurpose beauty essentials, all 100ml and under, to save you from battling with airport security.