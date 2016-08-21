But I’d rather talk about us, about our vaginas, our sex lives and really talk with authenticity, not in a way that aims to mimic or settles for greyness but talk in a way that leads to us understanding our bodies, our surgeries, our desire and our options and limitations in regards to sex. I think we at this point have a duty to open up the discussion for younger trans femmes looking up and rushing towards the ever growing waiting lists without fully appreciating what it may mean to not orgasm. What it means to dilate as an ongoing weekly ritual and what it means to have so many people, medical people, tell you that they don’t know about your vagina. It seems odd but there doesn’t seem to be a map of our sex- lands, no shared knowledge that can answer simple questions.



Like what happens if someone pushes hard inside, will it tear? Can it tear? If I stop dilating will it close up? And where is the lubrication coming from?



I’ve long felt that we should have a grown up system where we encounter our vaginas before we have them, that our questions be answered and problems talked over. In the rush to please a system built on gatekeepers we never stop and say how will it feel to have dreams answered?



I have to reiterate that I love my vagina. I mean really love my vagina which is lucky because it’s one of one.

