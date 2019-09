10 Tips For Better Skin From Complexion Expert Kate Somerville

9. Pop Properly

Let’s face it, sometimes it’s impossible to resist popping that pimple (even if you know you shouldn’t!). If you’re going to do an at-home extraction, it’s important that you at least do it correctly. According to Kate, here are the rules: Only extract if the blemish is ready, use the proper supplies, cleanse and steam skin thoroughly, and give the blemish a canal. Begin by gathering your supplies: your cleanser and exfoliator, a clean washcloth, some tissue or cotton swabs, witch hazel, and Neosporin. Cleanse and exfoliate skin, and apply a warm compress to steam. Wrap your fingers in tissues or use cotton swabs. Start with blackheads by gently squeezing with two cotton swabs or your tissue-wrapped fingers. Do the whiteheads next, but only if they’re ready. Carefully squeeze the blemish by pushing underneath it — not on top. Gently release the infection by squeezing at the base of the blemish.