Are Sped-Up Songs On TikTok Music’s Answer To Dopamine Dressing?

But despite the constant stream of stimulation available at our fingertips, Angie believes that people do want to slow down. That's when she hopes they'll find her music, which she describes as ‘sad girl country rock’. Music maximalism may be the moment, but the range of human moods and emotions will always be expansive. While shrinking attention spans are an undeniable reality of our era, there will always be demand for music that connects with different parts of us — not just our dopamine receptors.