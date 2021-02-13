How To Do TikTok’s Pinterest Lookalike Trend

If you've always been obsessed with the idea of finding your doppelgänger, the latest TikTok trend should be right up your street.
It involves using the Pinterest app in an unexpected way: not for trend-spotting like normal, but to find your internet lookalike. Though the results aren't always completely convincing, it's definitely a lot of fun to try.
You'll probably see your likeness compared to quite a few celebrities, because there are obviously a lot of celebrity photos on the internet. And as TikTok user @abby.gor found out, some of these celebrities might bear more of a resemblance to you than others.
Anyway, taking part in the trend is pretty easy and just requires you to run through the following five steps.
1. Download the Pinterest app – or if you already have it, make sure you're using the latest version.
2. Click on the magnifying glass on the bottom bar, which is the app's search tool.
3. Press the camera icon on the right-hand side of the search bar. If you're prompted to give Pinterest permission to access your camera roll, click "accept".
4. Choose a selfie from your camera roll or take a new one using the app.
5. Use the magnify tool on the bottom right-hand side to place a box over your face. In a moment, Pinterest should pull up a selection of images that it thinks look like your face.
And you're done! If you want to post the results to TikTok, simply use your phone's screen record function to make a short video clip. If you'd rather post the results to Instagram, a straightforward screen shot will do the job.