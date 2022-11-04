That experience hasn't changed. Until we're faced with the realities of life, we're fascinated by sadness. We find it so romantic. Of course we're out here painting our eyes to replicate the look of a recent sobbing session. I often miss this blissfully ignorant period of my life – because you grow up, you get your heart really, really broken, and you lose that love for the full spectrum of feelings because, actually, sadness can be devastating.