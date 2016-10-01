This Important Feminist LGBT Band Are About To Return

As singer in legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill, Kathleen Hanna is rightly hailed as a game-changing '90s riot grrrl icon. But after Bikini Kill split in 1997, Hanna formed another musical group with a forward-thinking, inclusive political agenda: Le Tigre.
Hanna and bandmates Johanna Fateman and JD Samson (who replaced earlier member Sadie Benning) made three catchy but uncompromising electroclash albums filled with empowering pro-women and pro-LGBT messages. Their gigs would end with fans from right across the gender and sexuality spectrum storming the stage for a joyous group-dance to their song Deceptacon.
Le Tigre slowed down around 2007 as Hanna battled the debilitating effects of Lyme disease, though they did team up with Christina Aguilera a couple of years later for the track My Girls. Having fought her way back to better health, Hanna is now touring and recording with her awesome new band The Julie Ruin, but she's also revealed that Le Tigre have recently reunited.
"Le Tigre just got back together in the studio - you have the scoop - for a special song that we are going to release hopefully, like, early-to-mid- October," Hanna told Perfect Pussy's Meredith Graves in a Facebook Live for The Talkhouse. "I will not say what it’s about, but it’s been really fun working with them again."
Though Hanna also said the song is a one-off, and the trio currently have no plans to make a new album, the return of Le Tigre for a "special song" is definitely something to get excited about. While we wait, revisit the band's alternative pop anthem Deceptacon below.
