Just like every part of our body, our skin tells a story and has something to say about us. After she was left scarred at 7 years old by a car accident that killed her father, Angharad George-Carey, 30, saw her scars as "an uninvited dictator of [her] identity". But after going through therapy her views changed. "My scars were what helped me learn how to be vulnerable, connect deeper with others and love myself," she says. When Naomi Barling, 30, was diagnosed with vitiligo she had to "figure out a way to be comfortable" with her skin. "Arriving at more peaceful shores, I have started to understand that my skin condition is a matter of mind over body. Teaching yourself to believe that your skin is your mark, part of your story and choosing what you want it to mean is a mindset shift that had a big effect on me," she says.