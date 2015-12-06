A lack of awareness or understanding is totally understandable. I’d struggle to conceive of what a physicist actually did all day, so I don’t expect anyone else to have an intrinsic understanding of my job. But what’s frustrating is the very limited, and often pretty insulting, nature of the questions I’m asked about what I choose to do.



I’m not alone in this. Almost all of my sex working pals can tell you tales of fixing a polite grimace on their face after on being asked, yet again, whether our work is feminist or empowering? Hint: would you ask this of a waitress or a cleaner? As long as it pays the bills, does a job need to be "empowering"?



It’s feasible that one day one of your friends will tell you that they do or have done sex work, and at that moment, what they will want most of all is your support. Sharing information like this can be scary due to the stigma attached to sex work, and the way you react to it may have a significant impact on your future relationship.



So, with that in mind, here are some questions to avoid.