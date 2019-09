If we’ve used the term "sex worker", it’s pretty likely that that’s the terminology we want you to use. It’s a deliberately broad, catch-all term, and includes anyone working in the sex industry, such as strippers, cam girls, and dominatrixes. Language like “prostitute” can have a lot of derogatory and negative connotations, and many of us prefer language which emphasises the work part of our work.What’s more, the word “pimp” is imbued with incredibly racist connotations, and has long been associated with presentations of black masculinity as violent and abusive. Yes, some sex workers work for other people, but we have "managers". And yeah, sometimes they’re a drag just like your manager.Remember that time we went to Carluccio’s and you moaned for hours about your job in event planning and how annoying your client is? You just wanted someone to listen to your frustrations, right? Not tell you to jack the whole thing in. Similarly, sometimes we want to bitch and moan about work. This doesn’t make us a passive victim in need of saving from the industry; we just want to vent. So please don’t ask us when we’re going to quit. We’ll quit if and when we want to. And actually, I could do sex work for as long as I wanted. The mature market is booming.This is by no means an exhaustive list – all sex workers who are "out" about their jobs get asked a myriad of terrible questions on a daily basis. So what should you ask instead? I’d suggest you steer clear of value judgements, and ask your pal to tell you about their work in their own words. Ask them how it’s going, and just listen to them. Let your buddy know that what they do for a living doesn’t change your relationship. Read up on how to be a good ally to sex workers and familiarise yourself with the legal reforms that we campaign for in order to make our workplaces safer – namely, decriminalisation