What Public Swimming Pools Are Like For Trans People

When I heard of the recent ‘ protest ’ against the reform of the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) in a swimming pool in the UK, I felt disgusted. While the protester thought this illustrated just how easy it is to enter gendered facilities, it does little but trivialise and disrespect trans people like myself. It reminded me of how little society actually knows of our struggles and the way we are treated . It reminded me that there are still people out there who deliberately mislead and misrepresent our lives and rights. The 16-year-old me, so full of shame and self-hate, could not be a better example of how insensitive and misguided this protest was. It completely missed the point, as the reform of the GRA has nothing to do with gendered facilities and whether or not I, or anyone else, can enter them.