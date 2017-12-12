I would often use a toilet which used to exist somewhere in Victoria. It was brightly lit and seemed warm, the tiles were the type used in early 19th-century public loos – rounded, pearlescent cream and for me, comforting. Often I'd sit on the toilet, do my drugs and then lean my head against the tiles. I'd close my eyes and dream of walking by a river on a sunny day, hearing the sound of birds and the soft hush of the summer breeze through the willow trees above. Often I'd stay there for hours, until it was light, or until I was thrown out. Once, the woman who cleaned the toilets pushed open the door held partially closed by my foot and found me, beaten and robbed. My drugs gone and my bottom half near-naked, splattered with cum. She cleaned me up and hugged me as I sobbed. I never knew her, or her name, but she was a goddess of kindness to me. She allowed me to walk out of there and get on with my life.