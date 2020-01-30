“This Is An Emergency”: 20 Leading Activists Unite To Call Out World Leaders

Twenty leading activists who have fought for vital change across the world are banding together to call out governments for not acting fast enough on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (also known as Global Goals), saying, "this is an emergency".
Among the signatories of the letter, which is addressed to 'World Leaders', are Tarana Burke, founder and executive director of MeToo; Malala Yousafzai, cofounder of the Malala Fund; and Dr Jane Goodall DBE.
In total, 2,000 supporters have added their names to the letter, including Emma Watson, Keira Knightley, Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan, Idris Elba, Olivia Colman and Saoirse Ronan.
The letter states:
"We have 10 years to save the future of our people and our planet.
So, we begin this new decade by writing to you with great urgency....
We need you to act faster."
It marks the first time in history that activists have joined together in this way, urging governments to give concrete plans for how to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals – first signed by 193 world leaders in 2015 – by 2030. Despite representing different issues, these activists hope to spur on a plan to "make us the first generation to end extreme poverty, to conquer inequality and injustice, and to fix the climate crisis."
Tarana Burke said: "The Global Goals are a solutions-focused plan that the world needs. They are as much about what is happening in the USA as in Uganda. They build on a vision of a world in which women and girls can live free from violence, harassment and discrimination, but we all know that is a long way off. That’s why we must use these Goals as a tool to hold our leaders to account and to boost all our efforts. I’m proud to stand with climate campaigners, human rights defenders, education activists today to send a clear message to leaders that these Goals are all our Goals."
"We are ready – and we are watching – for action."
