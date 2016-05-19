Forget baking, false lashes and layers of lipgloss. In summer, the most appealing and flattering beauty look is one involving minimal makeup – it's all about glowing skin, bright eyes and a fresh face. Though a little vitamin D can be good for the skin and even better for your mood, it's important to look after your skin before summer arrives to ensure that your complexion is clear, calm and ready for the sun.



We've said it before but we'll say it again: your skin is 64% water so when you’re dehydrated, it will look considerably less plump and products will go on less smoothly. Of course you can fake a flawless face with makeup but you'll appreciate it in the long run if you give your skin a little more TLC. Here are the items to add to your beauty repertoire to ensure your skin is in perfect nick for the sunny months.

