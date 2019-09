The Secret Way Summer Is Ruining Your Hair

4.will not only fry your hair: They'll turn blonde locks into orange straw. And, while the cuticle of a healthy strand of hair is smooth, cuticles from damaged hair have holes where colour molecules can slip out. To keep your hair from absorbing the chlorine from a pool into these holes, layer your hair with an oil or cream that contains an SPF like this CC Cream from Kerastase. If you do get chlorine deposits on your hair, you can remove them with a clarifying shampoo like Shu Uemura's Cleansing Shampoo . For an easy, at-home solution, try an apple cider vinegar rinse, which won't just rinse out any chlorine deposits, but will also remove highlight-dulling product build up, remove dead skin cells, and unclog hair follicles. Always follow any clarifying treatment with a deep conditioner such as Kerastase's UV Masque to. I love heating up coconut oil in the microwave for 15 seconds & sleeping with a mask in my hair. Just be sure to wrap your tresses in a scarf so the oil doesn't seep into your pillow cases.