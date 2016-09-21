London Fashion Week is over for another season and the fashion pack has jetted off to Milan. But before we cast our attention to the catwalks in Italy, we're looking back at the best hair looks we spotted on the streets outside the SS17 shows in the capital.
From model hairstyles fresh from the runway, to complicated coiffures sported by our favourite street style stars, here's some hair inspiration to see you through autumn.
