Why Staying Up Late Feels So Spooky

Even the bravest among us can hopefully agree that the middle of the night — or the very, very early morning, if you want to get technical — makes everything feel a little off, if not flat-out eerie. Shadows loom larger and mundane noises suddenly sound strange. You can't figure out why, but the dead of night feels like another world. It's no wonder that this time of night, approximately between midnight and 3 a.m., is commonly referred to as "the witching hour."