Why Staying Up Late Feels So Spooky

Nowadays, we're probably less concerned with witches (who, by the way, can work their magic whenever they darn well please), but we still can't help but get creeped out when we stay up into in the wee hours (or, even worse, wake up at 2:30 a.m. from a freaky dream ). Like we said before, that fear can be difficult to describe, but what little research that's been done on the subject suggests that you aren't alone if you get the heebie jeebies after midnight.