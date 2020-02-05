Social Media Is The Best Way To Get Good Customer Service — But Be Careful

Even with the Twitter account, RTR’s Instagram and Facebook comments are still often littered with customer questions and concerns responded to by associates who attempt to swiftly move things into DMs. While Rent the Runway did not respond to a request for comment for this story, as a longtime user myself, I can say that contacting the company on social media works. In fact, it will often beget apology perks like free slots and discounts on your monthly subscription rate. Social media managers and other associates have clearly been trained to go out of their way to be helpful: Once, when I placed an order for a bag only to see one I wanted way more become available almost immediately after (ugh), I decided to tweet at @rtrhelp to see if they could cancel my order and open up the slot so I could get the other. They did, I carried it non-stop for two months, and then eventually decided to purchase it.