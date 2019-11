Experts believe that the root of why many strive to lighten their complexions is more complicated than disliking what they see in the mirror. “The idea is that your skin tone is directly correlated with some economic value or some social or political value,” explains Joanne Rondilla, professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley and author of Is Lighter Better? Skin-Tone Discrimination Among Asian Americans. “The lighter you are, the more economic value you have, the better jobs are available to you, the more money you'll make, the better education opportunities are, the better your dating and marriage opportunities are. Skin tone isn't just about skin; it’s about class.” We spoke to women in Manila and they agreed. Many said that lighter complexions have long been preferred by employers across industries.