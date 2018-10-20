Story from News

The Best Tweets & Signs From The People's March Against Brexit In London

Katy Harrington
Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters who want a referendum on the final Brexit deal came out in force in London today. Organisers say well over 600,000 people attended the anti-Brexit march to London's Parliament Square.
The protest was led by young voters from all over the Britain who want to stop their the UK's looming breakup with the EU.
Many MPs have backed the event calling for a second Brexit referendum, even though Prime Minister Theresa May has already explicitly stated there will be no second vote.
Mayor of London Sadiq Mr Khan said to the crowd: "What's really important is that those that say that a public vote is undemocratic, is unpatriotic, realise that in fact, the exact opposite is the truth.
The hashtags #PeoplesVoteMarch and #BrexitMarch have been trending on Twitter all day (as well as #BollocksToBrexit).
Many of the crowd made their opinions clear with witty homemade signs and banners. Take a look at some of the most pointed, inventive and amusing below...
