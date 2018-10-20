The Best Tweets & Signs From The People's March Against Brexit In London

Protesters who want a referendum on the final Brexit deal came out in force in London today. Organisers say well over 600,000 people attended the anti-Brexit march to London's Parliament Square.
The protest was led by young voters from all over the Britain who want to stop their the UK's looming breakup with the EU.
Many MPs have backed the event calling for a second Brexit referendum, even though Prime Minister Theresa May has already explicitly stated there will be no second vote.
Mayor of London Sadiq Mr Khan said to the crowd: "What's really important is that those that say that a public vote is undemocratic, is unpatriotic, realise that in fact, the exact opposite is the truth.
The hashtags #PeoplesVoteMarch and #BrexitMarch have been trending on Twitter all day (as well as #BollocksToBrexit).
Many of the crowd made their opinions clear with witty homemade signs and banners. Take a look at some of the most pointed, inventive and amusing below...
Best sign of the day #PeoplesMarch #PeoplesVote pic.twitter.com/sea6sXpJi7— Gwen Burnyeat (@GwenBurnyeat) October 20, 2018
Incredible atmosphere on today's @peoplesvote_uk march - with people from every corner of our country, every age, faith, race gender and background coming together to demand the British people get the final say on Brexit #PeoplesVote ?? pic.twitter.com/z1x4PhEZBF— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 20, 2018
#PeoplesVote #PeoplesVoteMarch #FinalSay #PeoplesMarch pic.twitter.com/ZdZU2uYE19— George H. Peters ??EU Citizen??? #FBPE (@gehapeters) October 20, 2018
Marching for a People’s Vote ?????? Very keen on these cinematic/screen references #PeoplesMarch #PeopesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/1rVRQkgoAq— Amber Butchart (@AmberButchart) October 20, 2018
My favourite sign so far from the #PeoplesMarch #ThePeoplesMarch #brexitmarch #brexit pic.twitter.com/cOsSrJjlYo— Chris Kidd (@chriskidd) October 20, 2018
We ?? Demand ?? A ?? Peoples ?? Vote.— Alexander Holley (@holleyalex) October 20, 2018
•#peoplesvote#peoplesmarch#cantdowithouteu#remain#eu#brexit#vscocam#vsco https://t.co/EEuMPCTna9 pic.twitter.com/5mIRMtiZo0
Niche #StarWars banner #PeoplesVoteMarch #PeoplesMarch #leavemeanssith pic.twitter.com/eZ3Enl7VkE— Andrew Thatcher (@andythatcher1) October 20, 2018
So great to stumble upon the #PeoplesMarch in London today. Citizens rallying for what they believe in. We marched for a bit with them - it was inspiring! Even saw some “impeach Trump” posters in there. Fav part is, of course, the posters. #Brexit #inspired #London pic.twitter.com/fsALCRCx4D— Jess Rosenberg (@jessperate) October 20, 2018
One of my favourite banners from today. #PeoplesMarch #PeopleVote pic.twitter.com/rAxRR5m5wJ— Beachball100 (@darren_beach) October 20, 2018
A few messages for our MPs outside the Cabinet Office #peoplesmarch #PeoplesVoteMarch #peoplesvote pic.twitter.com/u5UaLS4WKK— Becca Magnus (@beccamagnus) October 20, 2018
#PeoplesMarch #bollockstobrexit #brexit #London pic.twitter.com/ziBB5lp3Qw— Daniele Lama (@danielelama) October 20, 2018
Great day #PeoplesMarch #brexitshambles #Demo pic.twitter.com/BTEHQKdYeH— 48%amyjenkins (@missamyjenkins) October 20, 2018
