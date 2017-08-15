The Lie I Told Myself About Disability & Having Kids

My niece, the first infant I’d ever seen that tiny, was like a crash-course in parenting for me. All excitement and exhilaration at this amazing thing I got to be a part of. But when she was about two weeks old, I was holding her in the living room of my parents’ house, and something on the back of my chair caused it to tip over. I held tight to the baby — and we were both fine — but the moment shook me. I immediately cried, which made her cry. I was afraid and sad, and so ashamed all at once. What if I had dropped her or hurt her in some way? What if my parents hadn’t been home, and I was unable to safely get her and myself off the floor? My reality was starting to settle in, and as she went into toddlerhood, it only became more real.