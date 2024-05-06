You see, I’m one of many people with genetically short nail beds. In the grand scheme of things to worry about, the length of the area between your cuticle and tip of your nail isn’t a big one, I know. But now more than ever, nails — in particular how aesthetically pleasing they are — seem to be at the forefront of discussion. It makes sense: With costs rising left and right, manicures are an uplifting and affordable luxury for many. The experience can be a little different for those of us with short nail beds, though.