

First, I tried to relax my neck, which was an impossible feat. (Sitting in front of a computer all day doesn't help.) So I reached for the provided inflatable neck pillow, which worked like a charm. Soon, I noticed the water adjusting to my body temperature — to the point where I almost didn't feel it anymore. After a few minutes, my legs and arms relaxed, but my brain was still going. How would I describe this experience? Are my toes still there? Do I have any eggs in my fridge? I tried my best to take a few calming breaths, but then I felt a burning sensation on my leg.



Leventhal provides Vaseline for you to cover up any cuts (you are laying in salt, after all), but I must have missed a nick on my thigh. I breathed through it, and the pain eventually dulled — and my deep breaths also helped clear my mind. Thoughts would bubble up in my brain and I'd acknowledge them, but then I'd let them slowly drift away. I do remember thinking that I had no concept of time in there — no idea if I'd been floating for seconds, minutes, or hours. I didn't know if my eyes were open or closed, and I started hallucinating stars. I've never dropped acid, but I assume it's not far off from this.



So when the lights came on and my Disney princess of floatation welcomed me back to Earth, I felt as if I'd just returned from a long journey. I slowly peeled myself out of the pod, feeling stoned out of my mind, and showered as Leventhal advised. When I finally got my footing and emerged from my room, he guided me to the waiting area that housed a big, comfy couch and a hot cup of tea for me to sip on while we chatted.



"Clients get relief from chronic pain with regular floats," he explained. "One woman comes in a couple of times a week and floats for two hours." When I raised my brow at that amount of time, Leventhal chuckled and explained he'd recently completed an eight-hour float. Longer floats like that are meant to mimic sleep, but he said he didn't feel as rested as he would have with a regular night's rest.



After about 30 minutes, I was able to peel myself off the couch. My skin felt incredibly soft and smooth that night, and my brain felt as clear as a bell. Once home, I loaded my hair with conditioner — just in case — and drifted into the soundest sleep of my life. And when I woke up, my skin (and hair) felt as silky as a newborn baby's. It was incredible, and I resolved then and there to try floating again very soon. Hey, it beats the hell out of a bikini-wax-strip horoscope.