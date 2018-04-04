Some beauty products are best straight from the department store counter. Others, though, are better from your kitchen counter. It's true: Many of the ingredients you need to whip up effective, luxurious skin care are right in front of you. That's the fundamental belief behind our latest collaboration with small-batch skin-care brand Mullein & Sparrow, in which we'll be rolling out a series of DIY recipes created just for you by the brand's founder, herbalist and holistic aesthetician, Anit Hora.
It's no secret: We love a good face mist. The ability to moisturise our skin without removing our makeup is key, but we're also into the emotionally rejuvenating properties of a mid-day spritz. One of our favourite types of spray is rosewater; it's soothing, hydrating, and ultra-fragrant. The only thing we don't love about rosewater is its price tag, which is often really steep for something that's basically flower petals and water.
So, we decided to make our own. Turns out, it's so easy, we can't believe we haven't just been doing this all along.
You'll need:
2-3 fresh, pesticide-free roses
Distilled water
Remove the rose petals from the stems, and rinse them to remove any dirt. Place the petals in a pot with just enough distilled water to cover them. "Too much water will give you weak rosewater," Anit Hora notes. Cover the pot and simmer on a very low flame, until the petals have lost their colour.
Strain the mixture and pour it into a spray bottle. If you want your rosewater to also have a toning effect, Anit suggests mixing in a few drops of witch hazel. Keep it refrigerated so that it stays fresh — and to maximise its cooling properties. Spray it on your face as often as you like, and then breathe deeply.
