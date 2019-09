Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s partner, Riley Roberts, is giving the people what they want. The oft-camera-shy web developer has made the occasional cameo on Ocasio-Cortez’s social media and in her wide-ranging interviews (she described him as an “easygoing redhead” in a November 2018 Vogue profile), but fans of the New York congresswoman actually got a good glimpse of him in Netflix’s newly released documentary, Knock Down the House.