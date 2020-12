“We Can’t Keep Letting Lizzo Do The Heavy Lifting!” – Reframing The Fat Body

2020 has changed many things, including the way we look at our bodies. Anxiety and stress caused by COVID-19 has been linked to body image issues , with that anxiety manifesting in a greater longing for thinness; conditions like body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) have worsened in lockdown with the disruption of routines and our increased use of digital tools to see one another; and there has been a surge in demand for helpline services from eating disorder charities . With this has come a marked increase in fatphobia from all corners of society, according to fat people, who are subjected to disdain and abuse as people reckon with their own embedded fears around fatness. In fact, a recent study conducted by OnePoll claims that people in the UK are more concerned about gaining weight than getting COVID-19. This is emblematic of how fatness or weight gain is seen in the western world: as something to be feared and loathed based on how it changes your appearance, over and above real, documented threats to your physical and mental health.