Raye knows better than she was first taught and she seems to have it covered. Though, as she says, "there's still so much underlying, of what we actually are as women and how we're bred to interact and view each other" that's not what we're here for and which she's actively working against. Writing for Rihanna might be one thing, but of those thousands of songs she's sitting on right now, we're really excited to see which women she shares a track with next. One more collaboration means one more example that, actually, women don't need to see each other as a threat.