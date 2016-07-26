However, Hunter Vargas, marketing co-ordinator at ROAR For Good, believes safety jewellery can make a difference to women who experience violence from those closest to them: “As we developed our product, we realised some women might be domestic violence victims. They don’t want an alarm to go off when the device is activated. We made some changes, so that the product can be used in a discrete way and silently alert others to send help – so it can help in those situations,” she says.



Unfortunately, Hehenkamp believes that despite their good intentions, safety jewellery brands need to own up to a tough reality – their products simply won’t change society on a bigger level. “It won’t be a silver bullet solution. No product is going to prevent sexual violence. It’s an uncomfortable truth,” she says.



A bigger focus needs to be put on sexual education if it is to change young people’s attitudes towards women’s rights and sexuality. Krys points out that a discussion around consent and relationships is really lacking in schools. “There is a massive education job still to do in order to achieve big level culture changes. We need to teach young boys in a much more practical way what consent is and what healthy relationship look like. We need to be in schools, at home and in youth groups, having lots of discussion around women, gender and women’s rights. This cycle of violence can end – it’s not inevitable.”



ROAR For Good agrees that more needs to be done. Besides launching its product, it’s hoping to start a social movement and end violence against women by partnering with non-profit organisations that specialise in women’s issues and sexual education.“We don’t just want to put a bandage on the problem. As we accept pre-orders, we steadily donate to non-profits that teach young girls and boys about empathy and consent. These programmes have shown success of decreasing violence in the long-term. We don’t just want to make women feel safer, we also want to get to the root of the problem,” Vargas explains.



It makes complete sense for women to want to feel safer by wearing anti-rape jewellery, and it can admittedly provide peace of mind to specific groups like solo travellers. Still, it seems safety jewellery could potentially do more harm than good on an ideological level, as it seeks to solve a problem without involving the perpetrators. Krys concludes: “We need to have streets where women are as safe as men, which is why we need to tackle the inequality women face on a broader level – these devices are a bit of a distraction from the work that needs to be done.”

