It's safe to say that many women feel totally unsafe going about their daily business. Earlier this year, a YouGov survey found that almost two-thirds of women in the UK have faced unwanted sexual attention in public places. Out of 889 women asked, 64% said they have experienced sexual harassment, with 35% saying they had suffered "unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature". 63% of women felt unsafe in public places, compared to 45% of men polled.
Given these statistics, it’s hardly surprising that many women take active steps to ensure they get home safe – something numerous women’s charities call “safety work”. While 55% of women said they would pay for taxis to avoid public transport on a night out, 54% would take a different route home at night than in the day if it made them feel safer. Sexual violence is widespread, and our fear of it all too real.
In light of this, a number of entrepreneurs have decided that it would surely make sense to create something to make women feel more empowered. Enter “safety jewellery”, a genre of “anti-rape” products designed to make a difference when it comes to reducing the number of crimes involving sexual violence or harassment, or at the very least, how vulnerable women feel to these crimes.
an alarm will sound, and a distress text message with her location is sent to emergency contacts
ROAR For Good is one such company, looking to bring out its first product in autumn this year. The ‘Athena’ prototype, which can be worn as a necklace, bracelet or secured onto a bag or belt, aims to keep the wearer safe by sending out a distress signal when activated. If a woman finds herself in a situation where she needs urgent assistance, she holds the button for three seconds, an alarm will sound, and a distress text message with her location is sent to emergency contacts.
Rachel Krys, co-director at the End Violence Against Women Coalition, believes these products are problematic as they place responsibility of sexual violence with women instead of the perpetrators. She explained that: “A lot of the blame when it comes to sexual violence is already placed on women, where they haven’t taken the ‘right’ safety measures or were wearing the 'wrong' clothes."
90% of those who are raped already know the perpetrator – as a result, they might not be as likely or willing to use an anti-rape device
This is exactly where things get tricky. According to 2013 figures by the Office for National Statistics, approximately 90% of those who are raped already know the perpetrator. As a result, they might not be as likely or willing to use an anti-rape device. “These stats show that women are often raped by people they trust in places they feel safe, like their own homes. We are told to be scared of the wrong thing. I think anything that feeds that is quite problematic,” Krys says.
However, Hunter Vargas, marketing co-ordinator at ROAR For Good, believes safety jewellery can make a difference to women who experience violence from those closest to them: “As we developed our product, we realised some women might be domestic violence victims. They don’t want an alarm to go off when the device is activated. We made some changes, so that the product can be used in a discrete way and silently alert others to send help – so it can help in those situations,” she says.
